** UPDATE” WOMEN IDENTIFIED…..BCSO-SUSPECTS IN SUNDAY AFTERNOON THEFT CAUGHT ON VIDEO SURVEILLANCE

on 01/22/2018

**UPDATE** WOMEN IDENTIFIED- MORE INFORMATION TO COME LATER

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assisting in identifying two women wanted in connection with a theft.

The theft occurred at Barren River Beverages on Sunday 01/21/2018 afternoon, between 4:30-5:00 pm.  Details regarding the theft have not yet been released.

BCSO asks anyone with any information on the theft or that can identify the women or the vehicle in the pictures, to contact them at at 270-651-2771 or their Tip LIne at 270-646-8771. After hours please contact a deputy through dispatch at 270-651-5151.

