BCSO: THE SEARCH IS ON FOR A GLASGOW MAN WANTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER

On 12-02-2017 at approximately 4:55pm the Barren County Sheriff’s Office was called to TJ Sampson Hospital in reference to a male subject who had came in with multiple gunshot wounds. The male victim sustained no life threatening injuries and was treated and later released from the hospital. An arrest warrant has been obtained for the alleged shooter following the initial investigation into the incident. Joshua D. Geralds 28 of Glasgow is wanted for Attempted Murder. BCSO asks anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Geralds to please contact us at 270-651-2771, or use our tip line at 270-646-8771. After hours you can call dispatch at 270-651-5151.

The following is a mugshot for Joshua D. Geralds from October 23, 2017 when he was arrested for Assault 4th Degree and Possession Of A Controlled Substance:

