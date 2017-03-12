Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BCSO: THE SEARCH IS ON FOR A GLASGOW MAN WANTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER

on 12/03/2017 |

On 12-02-2017 at approximately 4:55pm the Barren County Sheriff’s Office was called to TJ Sampson Hospital in reference to a male subject who had came in with multiple gunshot wounds. The male victim sustained no life threatening injuries and was treated and later released from the hospital. An arrest warrant has been obtained for the alleged shooter following the initial investigation into the incident. Joshua D. Geralds 28 of Glasgow is wanted for Attempted Murder. BCSO asks anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Geralds to please contact us at 270-651-2771, or use our tip line at 270-646-8771. After hours you can call dispatch at 270-651-5151.

The following is a mugshot for Joshua D. Geralds from October 23, 2017 when he was arrested for Assault 4th Degree and Possession Of A Controlled Substance:

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BCSO: THE SEARCH IS ON FOR A GLASGOW MAN WANTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Trina Rickard

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
50°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 12/03 0%
High 64° / Low 41°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Monday 12/04 10%
High 68° / Low 48°
Clear
Rain
Tuesday 12/05 100%
High 51° / Low 27°
Rain
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.