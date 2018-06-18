Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BCSO: THE SEARCH IS ON FOR A JUVENILE FOR FOUR COUNTS OF ATTEMPTED MURDER , A CAVE CITY WOMAN DROVE THE CAR THE SHOTS WERE FIRED FROM

on 06/18/2018 |

Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired Sunday evening

Barren County Sheriff’s office responded to Beechtree Lane (June, 17, 2018) around noon and discovered that a gray passenger car had pulled into the driveway and fired multiple shots. One of the gun shots struck a 2008 Chevrolet Impala parked at the home. Three occupants were inside the vehicle at the time of this incident, along with another occupant standing nearby.

The Sheriff’s Office learned that the shooter was a 17 year old male juvenile. Charges have been filed against the juvenile for Attempted Murder 4 counts, and Criminal Mischief 1st degree.

In addition, an arrest warrant has been issued for 19 year old Alyssa Branning of Cave City on charges of Wanton Endangerment 4 counts.  Alyssa Branning, 19 years old, was identified  as being the operator of the vehicle during this incident.  Other charges may occur, pending further investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for both suspects at the time of this release. If anyone knows the whereabouts of either suspects, we urge you to contact the Barren County Sheriff’s Office at 270 651 2771 or 270 651 5151.

Suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BCSO: THE SEARCH IS ON FOR A JUVENILE FOR FOUR COUNTS OF ATTEMPTED MURDER , A CAVE CITY WOMAN DROVE THE CAR THE SHOTS WERE FIRED FROM”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

LARRY DAFFRON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
3:05 PM CDT on June 18, 2018
Expires:
12:30 AM CDT on June 19, 2018
Clear
Currently
76°
Clear
Clear
Monday 06/18 10%
High 92° / Low 70°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 06/19 20%
High 93° / Low 70°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 06/20 30%
High 90° / Low 70°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Tue 19

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School

June 18 @ 6:00 PM - June 22 @ 8:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Sun 29

Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church

July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.