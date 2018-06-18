BCSO: THE SEARCH IS ON FOR A JUVENILE FOR FOUR COUNTS OF ATTEMPTED MURDER , A CAVE CITY WOMAN DROVE THE CAR THE SHOTS WERE FIRED FROM

on 06/18/2018 |

Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired Sunday evening

Barren County Sheriff’s office responded to Beechtree Lane (June, 17, 2018) around noon and discovered that a gray passenger car had pulled into the driveway and fired multiple shots. One of the gun shots struck a 2008 Chevrolet Impala parked at the home. Three occupants were inside the vehicle at the time of this incident, along with another occupant standing nearby.

The Sheriff’s Office learned that the shooter was a 17 year old male juvenile. Charges have been filed against the juvenile for Attempted Murder 4 counts, and Criminal Mischief 1st degree.

In addition, an arrest warrant has been issued for 19 year old Alyssa Branning of Cave City on charges of Wanton Endangerment 4 counts. Alyssa Branning, 19 years old, was identified as being the operator of the vehicle during this incident. Other charges may occur, pending further investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for both suspects at the time of this release. If anyone knows the whereabouts of either suspects, we urge you to contact the Barren County Sheriff’s Office at 270 651 2771 or 270 651 5151.

Suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous.