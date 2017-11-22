BCSO: TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG ARREST AND RECOVERY OF A STOLEN HANDGUN

on 11/22/2017 |

A little after 2:00am this morning, Deputy Joseph Ford saw a 2001 PT Cruiser disregard the stop light on Happy Valley Road and he conducted a traffic stop. Deputy Ford said he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and shortly thereafter Deputy Adam Bow and K9Max arrived at the scene to conduct an exterior search of the vehicle. After a positive alert from K9 Max, deputies located suspected methamphetamine in the fuse box of the vehicle. Also located in the drivers door was a handgun that was confirmed stolen after Deputy Ford ran the serial number through dispatch. Both the driver, 27 year old Terrance Busey, and the passenger, 28 year old Sunshine Skaggs, both of Tompkinsville, were arrested. Both were charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance. Busey was additionally charged with Disregarding Traffic Control Device-Traffic Light, Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), Possession Control Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense Methamphetamine, And Drug Paraphernalia Possession.

Both were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

