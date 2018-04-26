Logo


BCSO: WRECK SHUTS DOWN HWY 90 FOR SEVERAL HOURS

on 04/26/2018 |

Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overturned tractor trailer yesterday near the county line on KY Highway  90  East,  Burkesville Road. The overturned tractor trailer was hauling charcoal from a nearby manufacturer. The road was closed for several hours due to the accident. The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the accident. Agencies that assisted included,  Barren County Emergency management, Barren County EMS, Summer Shade Fire Department, East Barren Fire Department,  State Highway Department.

