BE AWARE OF LATEST ROBOCALL SCAM

on 06/09/2018 |

If you receive a telephone message saying your Social Security benefits are at risk, consumer advocates say don’t be alarmed – it’s likely the newest twist on robocall scams. Heather Clary with the Better Business Bureau serving Central and Eastern Kentucky explains the caller tells potential victims there is suspicious activity involving their Social Security account, and directs them to dial a different number and then, enter their Social Security number. But she says it’s just con artists trying to intimidate folks into divulging their personal information.

f you receive a call of this nature, or from anyone claiming to be from a government agency, she recommends calling the named agency directly to find out if there’s a problem. When government entities need to contact a citizen, she explains, they typically send a letter.

The Federal Trade Commission has reported a significant increase in robocalls, as Web-based phone systems have made it easier for scammers to make illegal calls displaying fake caller I-D information. Clary says it’s easy to spot them, as they have a recorded message and promise a reward, or threaten some sort of legal action. But again, she says, don’t buy it.

Clary adds it doesn’t take divulging much information for someone to become a victim of fraud or identity theft.

The Federal Trade Commission has filed lawsuits against more than 600 companies and people behind billions of illegal robocalls and violations of the Do Not Call list.

