Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BEATRICE MARTIN GLASS

on 03/15/2017 |
Obituaries

BeatriceGlass_thumb_phixr

Beatrice Martin Glass, 99, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Monday, March 14, 2017 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  She was a daughter of the late John Burl and Vassie Ruth Jackman Martin.  She was a member of the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.

She is survived by two children: Frances (Jack) Chapman and Roger Dale (Louise) Glass; three grandchildren: Steve (Darlene) Chapman, Debbie (Tommy) Wood and Dale Glass; eight great-grandchildren: Jeff Chapman (Louri), Billy Joe Thomason (Courtney), Lisa Conover (Ryan), Brandon Wood (Lindsey), Blake Wood and Cora Wood; eleven great-grandchildren; one brother: Eugene Martin; three sisters: Mary Landrum, Maxine Hawkins and Betty Sue Esters; one brother-in-law: Joe Harlow; three sisters-in-law: Pat Martin, June Martin, and Norma Martin; eleven great-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband: Raymond L. Glass; one grandchild: David Glass; one great-granddaughter: Stephanie Chapman; three brothers: Leo Martin, Gilbert Martin and Robert J. Martin; two sisters: Velma R. Bush and Lorene Harlow; two sister-in-laws: Evelyn Martin and Lula Martin; two brother-in-laws: Glenn Bush and Leroy Landrum.

Special thanks to her niece Shawna Depp and each of her care givers, and Diversicare of Glasgow.

Funeral will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.  In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

Tiffany and Jared Wyatt (mother/son)

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2


 
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital