Beatrice Martin Glass, 99, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Monday, March 14, 2017 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was a daughter of the late John Burl and Vassie Ruth Jackman Martin. She was a member of the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.

She is survived by two children: Frances (Jack) Chapman and Roger Dale (Louise) Glass; three grandchildren: Steve (Darlene) Chapman, Debbie (Tommy) Wood and Dale Glass; eight great-grandchildren: Jeff Chapman (Louri), Billy Joe Thomason (Courtney), Lisa Conover (Ryan), Brandon Wood (Lindsey), Blake Wood and Cora Wood; eleven great-grandchildren; one brother: Eugene Martin; three sisters: Mary Landrum, Maxine Hawkins and Betty Sue Esters; one brother-in-law: Joe Harlow; three sisters-in-law: Pat Martin, June Martin, and Norma Martin; eleven great-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband: Raymond L. Glass; one grandchild: David Glass; one great-granddaughter: Stephanie Chapman; three brothers: Leo Martin, Gilbert Martin and Robert J. Martin; two sisters: Velma R. Bush and Lorene Harlow; two sister-in-laws: Evelyn Martin and Lula Martin; two brother-in-laws: Glenn Bush and Leroy Landrum.

Special thanks to her niece Shawna Depp and each of her care givers, and Diversicare of Glasgow.

Funeral will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.