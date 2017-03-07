Beatrice Priddy, age 78, of Upton, KY, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at her residence in Upton, KY. She was a devoted mother, homemaker and a long time faithful member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Carl Beeler and the late Maude Marie Miller Beeler and wife of the late Russell Priddy.

She is survived by three daughters, Delores Mabe and husband Joelie, Upton, KY, Cathleen Carby and husband Glennie, Upton, KY, Tammie Walters and husband Quinn, Upton, KY; one son, Thomas Priddy and wife Loretta, Upton, KY; nine grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a sister Pauline Burba and two brothers, Carl Beeler Jr. and Gene Beeler

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home and from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery.