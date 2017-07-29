BEDROOM FIRE IN GLASGOW HOME FRIDAY MORNING

on 07/29/2017 |

The Glasgow Fire Department responded at 5:52am Friday morning, to 513 North Morgan Street after a passerby reported smoke coming from the house and he thought it was on fire. On arrival firefighters found a light smoke coming from the house. Upon entering they found a small fire in a rear bedroom and quickly extinguished it. They then used a Positive pressure Fan to remove the remaining smoke. No one was home at the time of the fire and according to the owner David Reed it was being rented by Terrance Murphy. The damage was contained to an air bed and some clothes with light smoke throughout the structure. Firefighters were on the scene just over an hour. There were no injuries reported and the fire department was assisted at the scene by the Barren Metcalfe EMS.