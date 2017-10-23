“BEE-WARE”: POLLINATOR NUMBERS DECLINE WHILE 1/3 OF US FOOD DEPENDS ON THEM

on 10/23/2017 |

Monarch butterflies have declined by 90 percent over 20 years, felled by pesticides, parasites and loss of habitat. They’re considered a sentinel species, whose fate mirrors that of many insects. Now, backers of a program to greatly expand all pollinators’ range say it’s about two-thirds of the way to its goal of establishing a million “pollinator gardens” by the end of the year. The National Pollinator Garden Network has registered 650-thousand gardens across the U-S designed to attract bees and butterflies. Mary Phillips, with the National Wildlife Federation’s “Garden for Wildlife” program, says homeowners, businesses and cities are all planting flowers to benefit the pollinators.

Examples of pollinator-friendly plants include flowering bushes such as buckwheat, and host plants like milkweed. Phillips says vivid red and blue flowers with a bell shape are especially attractive to hummingbirds. Plants that have a long flowering season, from spring to fall, are ideal.

A nine-year-old Pennsylvania boy has written a cell phone app – a game called “Pollinator for a Pet” – to teach people about native-plant pollinator gardens. Kedar Narayan says kids have a big role to play in this effort.

The National Wildlife Federation says one-third of the food Americans eat is pollinated by bees, butterflies, moths, beetles and certain birds and bats – a cycle that accounts for 29-billion dollars of the nation’s food production.