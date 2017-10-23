Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

“BEE-WARE”: POLLINATOR NUMBERS DECLINE WHILE 1/3 OF US FOOD DEPENDS ON THEM

on 10/23/2017 |

Monarch butterflies have declined by 90 percent over 20 years, felled by pesticides, parasites and loss of habitat. They’re considered a sentinel species, whose fate mirrors that of many insects. Now, backers of a program to greatly expand all pollinators’ range say it’s about two-thirds of the way to its goal of establishing a million “pollinator gardens” by the end of the year. The National Pollinator Garden Network has registered 650-thousand gardens across the U-S designed to attract bees and butterflies. Mary Phillips, with the National Wildlife Federation’s “Garden for Wildlife” program, says homeowners, businesses and cities are all planting flowers to benefit the pollinators.

      102317p

Examples of pollinator-friendly plants include flowering bushes such as buckwheat, and host plants like milkweed. Phillips says vivid red and blue flowers with a bell shape are especially attractive to hummingbirds. Plants that have a long flowering season, from spring to fall, are ideal.
A nine-year-old Pennsylvania boy has written a cell phone app – a game called “Pollinator for a Pet” – to teach people about native-plant pollinator gardens. Kedar Narayan says kids have a big role to play in this effort.

      102317n

The National Wildlife Federation says one-third of the food Americans eat is pollinated by bees, butterflies, moths, beetles and certain birds and bats – a cycle that accounts for 29-billion dollars of the nation’s food production.

Recent Posts

No Responses to ““BEE-WARE”: POLLINATOR NUMBERS DECLINE WHILE 1/3 OF US FOOD DEPENDS ON THEM”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JENNIFER HAYNES

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
57°
Overcast
Overcast
Monday 10/23 10%
High 58° / Low 46°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 10/24 10%
High 58° / Low 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 10/25 10%
High 55° / Low 39°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.