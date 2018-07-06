Logo


Belinda Ann McPeak Allen

on 06/07/2018

Belinda Ann McPeak Allen, age 52, of Fountain Run, KY passed away Wednesday, June 6 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

She was born on April 25, 1966 in Tompkinsville, KY to Wayne Harlin McPeak and the late Shelby Jean Davis McPeak. She married Mark Allen on December 15, 1989 in Celina, TN. She was an employee of the Monroe County Board of Education serving in the ESL Program.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her father: Wayne Harlin McPeak of Tompkinsville, one daughter: Bethany Simpson and husband Daniel of Fountain Run, KY, one son Dalton Allen of Fountain Run, KY , one sister: Barbie Emberton and husband Michael of Lafayette, TN ,one granddaughter Sadie Kate Simpson and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother Shelby Jean Davis McPeak.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with Bro. Jeremy Yokley officiating. Burial will follow in the Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, June 8 from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Visitation will continue on Saturday, June 9 from 7:30 AM until service time at 1:00 PM

