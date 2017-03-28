Belle Vee Watt, age 82 of Edmonton passed away on Monday, March 27, 2017. She was the daughter of the late Leon Kinnaird and Mable Carr Edwards. Belle Vee was a member of the Homemakers.

She is survived by one son, Russell Watt of Antioch, Tennesee. One daughter, Lisa Pulliam of Edmonton. Seven grandchildren, Patty Watt, Cindy Watt, Felicia Pulliam, Terry Pulliam, Tasha Moore, Lymum Moore, and Gretchen Moore. Seven great-grandchildren, Chris, Tashaun, Trinity, Trenton, Kaniyha, Kylionna, and Levi.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Guy Watt, and her great-granddaughter, Nova Pulliam a sister Runell Carr and step father Ralph Edwards.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 31, 2017 at Butler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.