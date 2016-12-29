Berda Katherine “Polly” Jackson 78 of Glasgow died Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at her home. She was born in Barren County the daughter of the late Alfred Keaton Jones and Zada McGuire Jones. Her husband was the late Joe Riley Jackson. Mrs. Jackson was a child care provider and was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.

She is survived by 2 daughters Pam “P.J.” Jackson-Hancock of Glasgow and Jackie Todd (John G. Todd III) of Summerville, SC; 3 grandchildren Shannon Murphy of Harrison, OH, Savannah Ramsey of Travelers Rest, SC and Chantz Hancock of Glasgow; 8 great-grandchildren Mason and Ethan Murphy, Hayden, Cooper, Lucas and Beckett Ramsey and Zaylie and Zaiden Hancock; 2 brothers Alfred Jones Jr. and Roscoe Jones both of Glasgow; 3 sisters Helen Herron and Jean Shelton of Nashville and Betty Nell Burton of Bowling Green. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 2 sisters Carolyn Jones and Viola Vincent and a brother Jessie Jones.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, December 31st at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Saturday morning from 8:00 AM until time for the service.