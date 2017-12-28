Logo


Bernadine Voight

on 12/28/2017 |

Bernadine Voight, age 89 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Friday, December 22, 2017 at Cumberland Valley Manor. Bernadine was born on July 05, 1928 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Joseph Miller and Cecelia Kozlowski Miller.

She was a retired employee of Johnston Cookie Company in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and of the Catholic faith. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Harry Miller and Robert Miller, and two sisters, Eleanor Barcz, and Rosalie Wyrobek.

Survivors Include: Her best friend- Don Bartoshevich of Burkesville, KY Two Children- Kevin Voight and his wife Lori, and Janice Pinterics and her husband Greg all of Wisconsin One Sister- Ruth Hart Four Grandchildren- Rachel Stemberger(Mark), Jason Tekaver(Aerin), Nicholas Voight(Stephanie), Ryan Voight Five Great Grandchildren- Stephanie Foulston, Alex Stemberger, Steven Stemberger, Ethan Tekaver, Joshua Tekaver.

Funeral Service:

Friday, December 29, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, KY with burial in Burkesville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 A.M. until the service time at 1:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home

