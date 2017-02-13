Bernard Lee “Bobby” Basham, Jr., age 75, of Chalybeate, KY departed this life on Friday, February 10, 2017 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. The Kyrock native was born on June 24, 1941 to the late Bernard Lee Basham and Bonnie Kathleen (Bullock) Basham Morrison. He was married to his companion and best friend, Freda Booker Basham, who survives.

“Bobby” retired from the Army Reserves and was an insurance agent for thirty-five years with Commonwealth Insurance and State Farm Insurance. He was also a member of Chalybeate United Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory two daughters, LeeAnn Elmore (Anthony) of Chalybeate, KY and Sara McCaslin (James) of Bowling Green, KY; two grandchildren, Ben Elmore and Beth Elmore both of Chalybeate, KY, and one brother, Jeff Basham of Florida.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Chalybeate Church Building Fund or Kinser Cemetery Fund.

Interment will be in Kinser Cemetery.

VISITATION

2 – 8 pm, Sunday, February 12, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

9 – 11 am, Monday, February 13, 2017

Chalybeate United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Monday, February 13, 2017

Chalybeate United Baptist Church