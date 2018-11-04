on 04/11/2018 |

Funeral service for Bernetta Crowe Proffitt, age 93, of Decatur, will be Saturday, April 14, 2018, 11:00 A.M., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, with Tim McHenry officiating. The family will recieve friend for one hour prior to service. Internemnt will be in Isenberg Cemetery, Tompkinsville, KY.

Mrs. Proffitt, who died Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at her residence, was born June 16, 1924, in Gamaliel, KY, to John T. Crowe and Mattie Proffitt Crowe. She was a member of Paris Church of Christ in Paris, KY from 1962-1996, and Mt. Gilead Church of Christ in Tompkinsville, KY from 1996-2016. Mrs. Proffitt retired from Kentucky Textiles, Paris, KY, following 30 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter, Connie Lucas.

She is survived by her husband, Ezra Whitt Proffitt; two daughters, Janice Kay Bowman (Harlan), Rebecca Ann Noble (David); son-in-law, Rick Lucas; one brother, Arnold Crowe (Pat); six grandchildren, Mike Lucas (Leah), Chris Lucas (Willow), Tim Lucas, Mandi Neal (Cammie), Whitney Bowers (Caleb), and Andrew Noble; and eight great-grandchildren, Anna Lucas, Caiden Lucas, Summer Lucas, Kaia Lucas, Sativa Lucas, Bryson Neal, Evan Newal and Zaylei Bowers.

Pallbearers will be Mike Lucas, Andres Nobel, Cammie Neal, and Caleb Bowers.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Morgan County Alzeimers’s Program, PO Box 1502, Decatur, AL 35602.