Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BERNETTA CROWE PROFFITT

on 04/11/2018 |

Funeral service for Bernetta Crowe Proffitt, age 93, of Decatur, will be Saturday, April 14, 2018, 11:00 A.M., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, with Tim McHenry officiating. The family will recieve friend for one hour prior to service. Internemnt will be in Isenberg Cemetery, Tompkinsville, KY.

Mrs. Proffitt, who died Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at her residence, was born June 16, 1924, in Gamaliel, KY, to John T. Crowe and Mattie Proffitt Crowe. She was a member of Paris Church of Christ in Paris, KY from 1962-1996, and Mt. Gilead Church of Christ in Tompkinsville, KY from 1996-2016. Mrs. Proffitt retired from Kentucky Textiles, Paris, KY, following 30 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter, Connie Lucas.

She is survived by her husband, Ezra Whitt Proffitt; two daughters, Janice Kay Bowman (Harlan), Rebecca Ann Noble (David); son-in-law, Rick Lucas; one brother, Arnold Crowe (Pat); six grandchildren, Mike Lucas (Leah), Chris Lucas (Willow), Tim Lucas, Mandi Neal (Cammie), Whitney Bowers (Caleb), and Andrew Noble; and eight great-grandchildren, Anna Lucas, Caiden Lucas, Summer Lucas, Kaia Lucas, Sativa Lucas, Bryson Neal, Evan Newal and Zaylei Bowers.

Pallbearers will be Mike Lucas, Andres Nobel, Cammie Neal, and Caleb Bowers.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Morgan County Alzeimers’s Program, PO Box 1502, Decatur, AL 35602.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BERNETTA CROWE PROFFITT”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

MYRNA HARBISON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
12:54 PM CDT on April 11, 2018
Expires:
11:00 PM CDT on April 11, 2018
Clear
Currently
63°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 04/11 0%
High 67° / Low 50°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 04/12 0%
High 75° / Low 57°
Clear
Clear
Friday 04/13 0%
High 77° / Low 61°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Wed 11

YMCA Spring N2 Success Membership Promotion

April 9 @ 12:00 AM - April 13 @ 12:00 AM
Wed 11

Driver’s Education Classes

April 10 @ 8:00 AM - May 15 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 12

Summer Fun Fest at the T J Pavilion

April 12 @ 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thu 12

Haywood Volunteer Fire Department Annual Community meeting

April 12 @ 7:00 PM
Sun 15

Glasgow Musicale Chautauqua program

April 15 @ 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sun 15

East Main United Methodist Church Spring Spiritual Renewal Series

April 15 @ 6:30 PM - April 18 @ 7:30 PM
Mon 16

Glasgow Parks and Recreation Summer Day Camp Registration

April 16 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tue 17

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

April 17 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.