Bernice Jackson, 83, of Brownsville passed away at 11:57 AM March 1, 2017 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Brintson, GA native was a registered nurse at Joywells Retirement Home and Greenview Hospital and was a member of Brownsville Missionary Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Henry Jasper Yawn and Eliza Jane Harvel Yawn and the wife of the late Marion R. Jackson. She was preceded in death by a son, Randy Jackson.

Funeral will be at 2:00 PM Sunday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Brownsville Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-8 PM Saturday and after 9 AM Sunday.

Surviving are three sons, Robert Jackson and Richard Jackson (Karen) both of Brownsville and Ronnie Jackson of Mammoth Cave; a daughter, Marilyn Jackson of Brownsville; five grandchildren, David Jackson, Rachelle Jackson, Jessica Wallace, Sarah Jackson and Andrew Jackson; and five great grandchildren.