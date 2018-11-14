Bernice “Tina” Clemons, 74, of Bee Spring passed away at 7:36 AM Monday Nov. 12, 2018 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
The Edmonson County native was a homemaker, an employee at Grayson Manor and a member of Order of Eastern Star Chapter 26. She was a daughter of the late Arnold Clark and Inas Poteet Clark and the wife of the late Carl Thomas Clemons. She was preceded in death by a son, Tommy Clemons; and two sisters, Fran Stinnett and Shirley Kinser.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday at Bloomington General Baptist Church in Leitchfield. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Thursday at the church. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Surviving are two sons, Ruben Webb (Marlene) and Allen Clemons both of Bee Spring; a daughter, Tonya Johnson of Bee Spring; two brothers, Junior Clark of Leitchfield and Bill Clark of Roundhill; two sisters, Patty Basham of Bee Spring and Ann Clark of Big Clifty; nine grandchildren, Emily Clemons, Jessica Hawks, Kymbra Webb, Whitney Webb, Samantha Johnson, Jon Johnson, Pam Clemons, Jenna Clemons and Laurtina Renfrow; and 14 great grandchildren.
