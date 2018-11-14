Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BERNICE “TINA” CLEMONS

on 11/14/2018 |

Bernice “Tina” Clemons, 74, of Bee Spring passed away at 7:36 AM Monday Nov. 12, 2018 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a homemaker, an employee at Grayson Manor and a member of Order of Eastern Star Chapter 26. She was a daughter of the late Arnold Clark and Inas Poteet Clark and the wife of the late Carl Thomas Clemons. She was preceded in death by a son, Tommy Clemons; and two sisters, Fran Stinnett and Shirley Kinser.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday at Bloomington General Baptist Church in Leitchfield. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Thursday at the church. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Surviving are two sons, Ruben Webb (Marlene) and Allen Clemons both of Bee Spring; a daughter, Tonya Johnson of Bee Spring; two brothers, Junior Clark of Leitchfield and Bill Clark of Roundhill; two sisters, Patty Basham of Bee Spring and Ann Clark of Big Clifty; nine grandchildren, Emily Clemons, Jessica Hawks, Kymbra Webb, Whitney Webb, Samantha Johnson, Jon Johnson, Pam Clemons, Jenna Clemons and Laurtina Renfrow; and 14 great grandchildren.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BERNICE “TINA” CLEMONS”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

LOWELL BROWNING

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
31°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Wednesday 11/14 100%
High 39° / Low 32°
Rain
Snow Showers
Thursday 11/15 40%
High 39° / Low 27°
Snow Showers
Clear
Friday 11/16 10%
High 52° / Low 28°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.