on 11/14/2018 |

Bernice “Tina” Clemons, 74, of Bee Spring passed away at 7:36 AM Monday Nov. 12, 2018 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a homemaker, an employee at Grayson Manor and a member of Order of Eastern Star Chapter 26. She was a daughter of the late Arnold Clark and Inas Poteet Clark and the wife of the late Carl Thomas Clemons. She was preceded in death by a son, Tommy Clemons; and two sisters, Fran Stinnett and Shirley Kinser.