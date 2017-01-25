Bernis Rupe Arrested For Trailer Theft

The Glasgow Police Department has arrested 38 year old Bernie Wayne Rupe of

Glasgow in connection to the theft of the trailer from east main street

yesterday afternoon. Barren County Sheriff’s Deputies Bobby McCowan,

Mike Houchens and Det. Rusty Anderson located the vehicle involved in the

theft along with Mr. Rupe on Siddens Road in Barren County. Sheriff Units

then contacted Glasgow Police Detectives who responded to Siddens Road. Upon

speaking with Mr. Rupe, he was arrested and charged with the theft of the

trailer. He was then transported to the Barren County Detention Center.