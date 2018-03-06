on 06/03/2018 |

Bertha Evelyn Martin, 95, Park City, died Friday, June 1, 2018, at her residence. Born at Rocky Hill, she was a daughter of the late Ivy Ewing Ray and Lena Preston Ray. She was a homemaker and farmer.

Survivors include three sons: Bobby Martin, Edward Lee Martin, and Bruce Allen Martin; two grandchildren: Teresa Bartley and husband Mark, and Ricky Martin and wife Patty; five great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Cecil Martin; one grandson, Timmy Joe Martin; a daughter-in-law, Sonda Martin; five brothers and one sister.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Rocky Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.