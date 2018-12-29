Logo


Bertha Leigh Young Krueger

on 12/29/2018 |

Bertha Leigh Young Krueger, age 78, of Hestand, KY, passed away Friday, December 28, 2018, at the Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville, KY.

She was born January 18, 1940 in St. Landry Parrish, LA to the late Walter Young and Ament Courville Young. She married Ervin Rudolph Krueger who survives on June 26, 1979. She was a retired bookkeeper.

In addition to her husband Ervin Krueger of Hestand, KY, she is survived by two sons; Jeffery Krueger of Tompkinsville, KY; Gary Shallenberger of Bondville, IL; five daughters; Stephanie Collins of London, KY; Jan Shelmerdine of Greensboro, NC; Diana Risselmann of Westbend, IN; Lisa Mark of Richmond, VA; Heather Manint of Downs, IL; one brother Jim Young of California; one sister Dottie Johnson of Hamond, LA; fourteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive.

Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held Friday, January 4, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY, entombment will follow at Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 4, 2019 from 12:00pm – 2:00pm at the Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY.

Memorial contributions are suggested the American Cancer Society and can be made at the funeral home.

