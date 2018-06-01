on 01/06/2018 |

Bertha Mae Dilley, age 81 of Horse Cave, passed away Thursday, January 4, 2018 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky and was a member of the Cave Spring Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing with her church family and friends. Bertha was a homemaker who loved to sew and loved her animals.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Daymon E. Dilley; her parents, William Spaulding and Opal Lynch Spaulding; several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by six children, Barbara Holzer of Illinois, Robert Webb of Clarkston, KY., Dan Webb and wife Kathie of Germany, David Webb and wife Nancy of Alabama, Tim Webb of Horse Cave, Michael Dilley of Horse Cave, six grandchildren, Eric, Angela, Sarah, Devon, Jeremy and Dezarae; seven great-grandchildren, Collette, Macy, Braidon, Jacob, Malia, Kalie and Colton; two sisters, Minnie Shephard of Frankfort, KY., and Hazel Spaulding of Louisville; one brother, Ollie Spaulding of Louisville; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Larimore Cemetery, Hardyville.

Visitation will be held at Winn Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2018 and again on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m.