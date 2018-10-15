BESHEAR CALLS FOR MORE BLOCKING OF ROBOCALLS

on 10/15/2018 |

Attorney General Andy Beshear is calling on federal regulators to allow telephone service providers to block more illegal robocalls being made to Kentuckians.

Beshear and more than 30 state attorneys general detail in their letter that scammers have devised methods to evade a call blocking order issued by the Federal Communications Commission last year. Beshear said at issue is “neighborhood spoofing,” a technique allowing scammers – no matter where they are located – to appear on Kentuckians’ caller ID as being from a phone number that has the same local area code – 270, 502, 606 or 859. In 2017, the Federal Trade Commission received 4.5 million illegal robocall complaints – two and a half times more than in 2014. Beshear said his Office of Consumer Protection receives more than a thousand complaints each year with respect to illegal calls, including scam calls, telemarketing complaints and robocalls.

Beshear encourages Kentuckians to use the National Do Not Call Registry provided by the FCC.