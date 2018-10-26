Logo


BESHEAR GOES AFTER ALLEGED PREDATORY BIG PHARMA

on 10/26/2018

Attorney General Andy Beshear has filed suit against another pharmaceutical firm, claiming their actions have contributed to Kentucky’s opioid crisis.

The lawsuit, filed at Fayette Circuit Court on Thursday against Pennsylvania-based pharmaceutical manufacturer Teva, alleges the company promoted its Fentanyl-based cancer drugs for “Off-label” use in Kentucky, “which directly contributed to the state’s addiction outbreak,” according to Beshear.

The suit says Teva persuaded physicians to prescribe its drugs, Actiq and Fentora, to treat chronic pain despite the drugs being approved solely for breakthrough pain in cancer patients.

The lawsuit alleges Teva’s salesforce was instructed to target doctors who were not oncologists, including general practitioners. In one instance, a sales representative alleges that 99 percent of the doctors in her territory were pain specialists not oncologists who wrote prescriptions for off-label use.

This allowed the company to grow its market in Kentucky while contributing to the state’s drug epidemic, Beshear said, adding Teva had the largest amount of opioids, per gram, sold in Kentucky over a nearly 10-year period.

In all the cases, his office is being represented by outside counsel, Beshear said, headed by Morgan and Morgan, and are all on a contingency fee basis, where the state has no upfront expenses, and the firm would be paid by collecting a percentage of any monetary verdict or settlement. They would get nothing if the case is lost.

