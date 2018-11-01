Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BESHEAR- “HUMAN TRAFFICKING HAPPENS EVERY DAY, IN EVERY KY COUNTY”

on 01/11/2018 |

Human trafficking is considered the fastest growing crime, and advocates in Kentucky say they are more committed than ever to ending it. Human trafficking reports to Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services increased more than 300 percent between 2013 and 2015. Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says it’s a crime that happens every day, in every county. But because human trafficking occurs behind closed doors, he says better awareness and understanding are the key.

      Andy Beshear

Events will be held around Kentucky today for National Human Trafficking Day of Awareness. Beshear will be in Louisville at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Free2Hope’s Drop-in Center for survivors of violence, and will then deliver donations to aid survivors of human trafficking at the Kristy Love Foundation.

Marissa Castellanos with the Catholic Charities of Louisville human trafficking program says every Kentuckian has a role to play in helping victims of both sex and labor trafficking. She says it occurs in hotels, parking lots, restaurants and other places of business.

      Marissa Castellanos

Castellanos notes that Kentucky has some of the best laws to protect victims of sexual trafficking, but believes more needs to be done on the labor trafficking side. She says there are great needs also for victims’ services.

      Marissa Castellanos

Since becoming attorney general, Beshear says combating human trafficking has been a priority, and most recently he’s worked with the hospitality and trucking industries to build awareness. He adds he’s most proud of the two occasions when they rescued victims.

      Andy Beshear

The National Human Trafficking hotline is 888-373-7888.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BESHEAR- “HUMAN TRAFFICKING HAPPENS EVERY DAY, IN EVERY KY COUNTY””

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

FRED STOCKTON

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Winter Storm Warning

Issued:
8:46 PM CST on January 11, 2018
Expires:
12:00 AM CST on January 13, 2018
Mostly Cloudy
Currently
60°
Mostly Cloudy
Rain
Thursday 01/11 80%
High 68° / Low 33°
Rain
Ice Pellets
Friday 01/12 100%
High 35° / Low 15°
Ice Pellets
Mostly Cloudy
Saturday 01/13 0%
High 25° / Low 9°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Sat 13

Barren County Government Center Closed

January 13 @ 8:00 AM - January 15 @ 5:00 PM
Mon 15

Barren County Courthouse Closed

January 15 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tue 16

Lunch and Learn

January 16 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wed 17

Barren County High School SBDM Meeting

January 17 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.