BESSIE CRENSHAW

on 01/01/2019 |

Bessie Crenshaw, age 81 of Park City, KY, departed this life on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on March 31, 1937 to the late Fred and Dora McFarland Meredith. She was married to the late Floyd Crenshaw.

Bessie was a member of Cherry Springs United Baptist Church. She worked at Wondering Woods and Guntown Mountain. She also enjoyed quilting, gardening and yard saleing.

She leaves to honor her memory— four daughters, Lynn Sesler (Mike) of New Orleans, LA, Vickie Haswell of  Bowling Green, Wendy Partain (Todd) of Bowing Green, Marketta Ring (David) of Park City; thirteen grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Stanley and Ronnie Crenshaw.

Interment will be in  Evergreen Cemetery.

 

VISITATION

3 pm – 8 pm, Saturday, January 5, 2019

10 am – 2 pm, Sunday, January 6, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

 

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Sunday, January 6, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

