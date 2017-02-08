Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BESSIE FORD DECKARD

on 08/02/2017 |

Bassie (Ford) Deckard, 101, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, August 1st, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County. Bassie was born in Monroe County, KY on January 24, 1916, a daughter of the late Della (Allen) and Willie Alozo “Lonnie” Ford.
On November 19, 1936, she married Basil Deckard, who precedes her in death.

Bassie is survived by two sisters, Judy Moore, of Red Boiling Springs, TN and Sabrina Deckard, and her husband, Wayne, of Gamaliel, KY; and a brother, Roger Ford, and his wife, Linda, of Russiaville, IN. A special caretaker, Dale Copas, of Glasgow, KY, and several nieces and nephews.

Other than her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by siblings; Odell, Henry, Tom, Louie, Jesse William “J.W.” Ford, Lena Eakle, Hazel Wheeler, Mrytle Davis and Zella Copas, infant siblings; Willie and Wilma Ford.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home on Friday at 11:00 A.M
Visitation is Thursday 4-8 P.M. and Friday 6:00 -11:00 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Gamaliel Cemetery.

Donations are suggested to Gamaliel Cemetery.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BESSIE FORD DECKARD”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

Randy & Rita Anderson
 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
88°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 08/02 20%
High 90° / Low 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 08/03 20%
High 87° / Low 67°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 08/04 60%
High 83° / Low 56°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.