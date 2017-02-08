BESSIE FORD DECKARD

on 08/02/2017 |

Bassie (Ford) Deckard, 101, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, August 1st, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County. Bassie was born in Monroe County, KY on January 24, 1916, a daughter of the late Della (Allen) and Willie Alozo “Lonnie” Ford.

On November 19, 1936, she married Basil Deckard, who precedes her in death.

Bassie is survived by two sisters, Judy Moore, of Red Boiling Springs, TN and Sabrina Deckard, and her husband, Wayne, of Gamaliel, KY; and a brother, Roger Ford, and his wife, Linda, of Russiaville, IN. A special caretaker, Dale Copas, of Glasgow, KY, and several nieces and nephews.

Other than her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by siblings; Odell, Henry, Tom, Louie, Jesse William “J.W.” Ford, Lena Eakle, Hazel Wheeler, Mrytle Davis and Zella Copas, infant siblings; Willie and Wilma Ford.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home on Friday at 11:00 A.M

Visitation is Thursday 4-8 P.M. and Friday 6:00 -11:00 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Gamaliel Cemetery.

Donations are suggested to Gamaliel Cemetery.