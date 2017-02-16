Bessie Kenneth Holmes (Updated)

Bessie Kenneth Holmes 86 of Glasgow died Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the NHC Healthcare facility. Born in Tompkinsville, KY she was the daughter of the late Joe Bill and Delma Branham. Ms Holmes loved singing and cooking for the joy of others.

Survivors include 2 daughters Tonnya K. Stephens (David) of Glasgow and Patti Bennett of Murfreesboro, TN; 2 sons Mark Hale of Indiana and Kurt Hale of Brooks, KY; a sister Imogene Faith of Louisville; 8 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son Gary Blakeman, 3 sisters Pauline Hurt, Lola Bell Bacon and Wilma Pickerel, 2 brothers Freeman Branham and Bucky John Branham and a granddaughter.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Stephens Family Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:00am Saturday at the funeral home.