02/12/2018

Bessie N. Smith, 86 of Bowling Green died Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 at the Medical Center

The Barren County native was a daughter of the late Omar and Louise Fisher Emerson.

Her survivors include her son, Jeff Rasdall; her daughter, Louise Church; eight grandchildren, Donna Jean Butler, Donnie Rasdall, Jeffrey Clary Rasdall, Jr., Jacob Tyler Rasdall, Sasha Church, Charles Ray Church, LaDonna Rasdall, B. J. Rasdall; 11 great grandchildren; one brother, Willie Henry Emerson; one sister, Joyce Ann Cook; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by a son, Don Rasdall. Bessie was employed by the Medical Center in the housekeeping department.

There will be no services as cremation was chosen. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.