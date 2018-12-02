Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BESSIE N. SMITH

on 02/12/2018 |

Bessie N. Smith, 86 of Bowling Green died Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 at the Medical Center
The Barren County native was a daughter of the late Omar and Louise Fisher Emerson.

Her survivors include her son, Jeff Rasdall; her daughter, Louise Church; eight grandchildren, Donna Jean Butler, Donnie Rasdall, Jeffrey Clary Rasdall, Jr., Jacob Tyler Rasdall, Sasha Church, Charles Ray Church, LaDonna Rasdall, B. J. Rasdall; 11 great grandchildren; one brother, Willie Henry Emerson; one sister, Joyce Ann Cook; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by a son, Don Rasdall. Bessie was employed by the Medical Center in the housekeeping department.

There will be no services as cremation was chosen. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BESSIE N. SMITH”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Crystal Walker

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
40°
Clear
Clear
Monday 02/12 0%
High 40° / Low 32°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 02/13 20%
High 56° / Low 48°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Wednesday 02/14 90%
High 60° / Low 58°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Mon 12

Barren County High School SBDM

February 12 @ 3:45 PM - 5:00 PM
Mon 12

Open House for Parks and Recreation

February 12 @ 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mon 12

Glasgow vs. Butler County Basketball (Boys)

February 12 @ 7:30 PM
Tue 13

Barren County vs Metcalfe County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 13 @ 6:00 PM
Tue 13

Caverna vs. Marion County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 13 @ 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.