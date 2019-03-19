on 03/19/2019 |

Bette (Witty) Cain Scott, 83, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at her home in Tompkinsville, KY. She was born April 22, 1935 in Monroe County, KY to the late Clell Witty and Inus Hood Witty. She united in marriage on June 18, 2005 in Tompkinsville, KY to Morris Scott, who survives. She worked at Key Industries for 38 years and most currently worked at Monroe Feed and Farm Supply in the garden department. Bette was an avid gardener and loved working with flowers. She was a member of the Mt. Gilead Church of Christ.

In addition to her husband Morris Scott of Tompkinsville, KY; she is survived by one son Ricky Cain and wife Tenna of Tompkinsville, KY; two daughters Charlene Geralds and husband Bobby of Tompkinsville, KY; Eugenia Turner and significant other Todd Flippin of Tompkinsville, KY; four brothers Greg Witty and wife June, Jeff Witty and wife Terri, and Dennis Witty of Tompkinsville, KY and Garlon Witty and wife Dottie of Indianapolis, IN; four sisters Sue Turner, Hilda Walden and husband John, Sherry Halsell and husband Mike of Tompkinsville, KY, and Teresa Myatt and husband Julius of Mt. Hermon, KY. Eight grandchildren Ashley Geralds, Brittany Bourque, Chelsey Murphy, Anthony Cain, Channing Cain, Tanner Cain, Kristin Turner and Dustin Turner ; 14 great-grandchildren ; 3 step-children, 8 step-grandchildren and 22 step- great grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a previous husband U. G. Cain and one sister Ann Billingsley.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Monroe County Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Bro. Tim McHenry will officiate. Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 and after 7:30 AM until time of the funeral service Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to The American Cancer Society and can be made at the funeral home.