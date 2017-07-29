Logo


Betty Ann Barnes

on 07/29/2017 |

Betty Ann Barnes, 71, Cave City, passed away Friday, July 28, 2017 at Signature Health Care, Horse Cave. She was born June 22, 1946 in Barren County to the late William and Elsie Harvey Barnes. She was formerly employed by Mammoth Cave Garment Co, graduated Caverna High School and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughters, Melinda Puckett (Houston), Cave City, Michelle Basham (Mike), Park City; sisters, Virginia Barnes, Cave City, Clara Childress, Rocky Hill, Carolyn Sams (Charles), Cave City; grandchildren, Josh Puckett (Megan), Paige Basham, Haley Basham (fiancée Chatman Rogers) and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services with Mike Basham officiating will be at 2 PM Monday, July 31st at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City. Graveside services with Otis Sturgeon officiating will be at Cave City Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. Visitation at the funeral home will be on Sunday from 1 PM to 8 PM and on Monday from 9 AM until time of services.

