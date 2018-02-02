Logo


BETTY ANN LINDSEY

on 02/02/2018 |

Betty Ann Lindsey, 73 of Bowling Green died Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018 at the Medical Center. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Clarence and Eunice Fields Jessie and is preceded in death by a brother, Sorna Jessie and four sisters, Naomi Gilbert, Chloe Conner, Phyllis Lindsey and Sue Yates. She was the wife of the late Chester William Lindsey.

She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church and a presser for Big B Cleaners.

Her survivors include her daughter Fredia Larson (Greg); two sons, Jimmie Lindsey (Rose), and Davis Lindsey (Beth); eight grandchildren, James Lindsey, Shawn Lindsey, Tiffany Rouse, Chris Logsdon, Nathan Logsdon, Amanda McGrew, Kimberly Vanmeter, Ian Kingrey; several great grandchildren; two brothers, Dan Jessie (Gracie) and Phillip Jessie (Della); several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Poplar Springs Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home

