Betty Ann Minton Raymer, 82, of Brownsville passed away at 1:50 AM Sunday July 16, 2017 at Edmonson Care & Rehab Center. The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and member of Asphalt Church of Christ. She was a daughter of the late Hobart Minton and Zona Vincent Minton and the wife of the late Eunell Raymer. She was preceded in death by a son, Gary Eunell Raymer; a sister, Virgie Woosley; and four brothers, Cecil, Percy, Ray Max and Howard Minton.

Surviving are a daughter, Tresia Brooks (Rickey) of Brownsville; a daughter-in-law, Marie Raymer of Brownsville; a sister, Billie Gray Prall (John) of Henryville, IN; three grandchildren, Meredith Warthan (Shawn), Ashley James (Jeffrey) and Travis Eunell Raymer; four great grandchildren, Callie Willis, Cadence Warthan, Thomas James and Nolan James; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-9 PM Tuesday and after 9 AM Wednesday.