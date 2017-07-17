Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BETTY ANN MINTON RAYMER

on 07/17/2017 |

Betty Ann Minton Raymer, 82, of Brownsville passed away at 1:50 AM Sunday July 16, 2017 at Edmonson Care & Rehab Center. The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and member of Asphalt Church of Christ. She was a daughter of the late Hobart Minton and Zona Vincent Minton and the wife of the late Eunell Raymer. She was preceded in death by a son, Gary Eunell Raymer; a sister, Virgie Woosley; and four brothers, Cecil, Percy, Ray Max and Howard Minton.

Surviving are a daughter, Tresia Brooks (Rickey) of Brownsville; a daughter-in-law, Marie Raymer of Brownsville; a sister, Billie Gray Prall (John) of Henryville, IN; three grandchildren, Meredith Warthan (Shawn), Ashley James (Jeffrey) and Travis Eunell Raymer; four great grandchildren, Callie Willis, Cadence Warthan, Thomas James and Nolan James; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-9 PM Tuesday and after 9 AM Wednesday.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


PERSON OF THE DAY

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

texas2

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
75°
Clear
Clear
Monday 07/17 10%
High 91° / Low 66°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 07/18 10%
High 90° / Low 70°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 07/19 10%
High 92° / Low 70°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.