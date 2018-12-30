on 12/30/2018 |

Betty Ann Zamtuk, 86, of Glasgow, died Dec. 25, 2018 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Betty was born December 12, 1932, in Blue Island, Illinois, the daughter of the late Emil and Nancy (McIntosh) Mentz. She was a graduate of Blue Island Community High School with further studies at secretarial school. She worked after graduation as a secretary and was proficient in shorthand. She was a member of the Chicago Outdoor Prairie Club and the Chicago Mountaineering Club and participated in numerous outdoor activities. Betty met the love of her life, Larry Zamtuk, on a canoe trip. They were married on Nov. 19, 1955 and together they raised three children. Betty enjoyed, throughout her life, road trips across the United States and Canada, hiking, climbing and snow and water skiing. She loved to bake cakes, fudge, german potato salad, and Scottish shortbread cookies from her mom's original recipes. Her skills in shorthand were apparent in notes throughout the house that none of her children could read. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Larry Zamtuk; brother, Roger Mentz; and three sisters, Marlene Cipolla, Jeanie Vaughn and Patricia Nape. Betty is survived by her three children; Philip Scott Zamtuk and Thomas Paul Zamtuk, both of Glasgow, and Jennifer Lee Ward, of Garden Valley, Idaho; four grandchildren, Matthew Lawrence Ward and Heather Lee Ward, both of Garden Valley, Idaho, Jacob Alan Ward (Nikki), of Boise, Idaho, Carnesa Lakay Matthews, of Glasgow; and three great-grandchildren; Brynlee and Luke, of Boise, Idaho, and Nevaeh, of Glasgow. Betty chose cremation. No services are planned. Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.