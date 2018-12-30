Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Betty Ann Zamtuk

on 12/30/2018 |

 

 Betty Ann Zamtuk, 86, of Glasgow, died Dec. 25, 2018 at T.J.
Samson Community Hospital.

           Betty was born December 12, 1932, in Blue Island, Illinois, the
daughter of the late Emil and Nancy (McIntosh) Mentz.

           She was a graduate of Blue Island Community High School with
further studies at secretarial school. She worked after graduation as a
secretary and was proficient in shorthand. She was a member of the Chicago
Outdoor Prairie Club and the Chicago Mountaineering Club and participated in
numerous outdoor activities.

           Betty met the love of her life, Larry Zamtuk, on a canoe trip.
They were married on Nov. 19, 1955 and together they raised three children.
Betty enjoyed, throughout her life, road trips across the United States and
Canada, hiking, climbing and snow and water skiing. She loved to bake cakes,
fudge, german potato salad, and Scottish shortbread cookies from her mom's
original recipes. Her skills in shorthand were apparent in notes throughout
the house that none of her children could read.

           In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her
husband of 62 years, Larry Zamtuk; brother, Roger Mentz; and three sisters,
Marlene Cipolla, Jeanie Vaughn and Patricia Nape.

           Betty is survived by her three children; Philip Scott Zamtuk and
Thomas Paul Zamtuk, both of Glasgow, and Jennifer Lee Ward, of Garden
Valley, Idaho; four grandchildren, Matthew Lawrence Ward and Heather Lee
Ward, both of Garden Valley, Idaho, Jacob Alan Ward (Nikki), of Boise,
Idaho, Carnesa Lakay Matthews, of Glasgow; and three great-grandchildren;
Brynlee and Luke, of Boise, Idaho, and Nevaeh, of Glasgow.

           Betty chose cremation. No services are planned. Hatcher and
Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Betty Ann Zamtuk”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Bruce and Vicky Jones

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
12:34 AM CST on December 31, 2018
Expires:
9:00 PM CST on December 31, 2018

Special Statement

Issued:
2:43 PM CST on December 30, 2018
Expires:
4:00 AM CST on December 31, 2019
Rain
Currently
47°
Rain
Thunderstorm
Monday 12/31 100%
High 68° / Low 43°
Thunderstorm
Overcast
Tuesday 01/01 10%
High 48° / Low 37°
Overcast
Overcast
Wednesday 01/02 20%
High 45° / Low 37°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.