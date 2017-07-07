Betty Atkinson Pursley, 88, of Glasgow died Friday, July 7, 2017 at the Hospice House of Southern KY in Bowling Green. Born in Barren County she was the daughter of the late David Paul and Pernia Starr Atkinson and wife of the late James Robert Purlsey. Mrs. Pursley was a homemaker and a member of the South Green Street Church of Christ.

Survivors include one daughter Cathy Luster Martin (Wayne) of Bowling Green, KY; a grandson Paul Luster of Bowling Green, KY; a brother Dan Atkinson (Peggy) of Glasgow; a sister Marian Steffey of Harrisonburg, VA and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three sisters Mary Bryant Froedge, Carolyn Pace and Virginia Kinslow and a brother-in-law Clyde Steffey.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Thursday, July 13th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice House of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd. Bowling Green, KY 42104.