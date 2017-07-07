Betty Atkinson Pursley 88 of Glasgow died Friday, July 07, 2017 at Hospice House of Southern KY in Bowling Green. Arrangements are incomplete but are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.
