Betty Bunch, 65 of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 at her residence.

The Butler county native was a daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth Hayes. She was a business owner and former assistant jailer. She was a Christian, a very caring, loving, kind person who was always there for everyone equally. She was a member of the Moose Lodge, J C’s and Kiwanis Club.

Her survivors include her son, Dave Williams (Misty); her granddaughter, Kamberly Richmond (Samuel); a great grandson, Dayton Garcia; two half sisters, Lisa Butler and Diana Foster; extended family members who were like brothers and sisters, Ronnie Kinser (Donna), Janice Smith, Pam Proctor and the Williams family which helped mold her into the woman she became, and a host of friends who were considered family.

Funeral service 3 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with visitation Monday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Tuesday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the funeral home.