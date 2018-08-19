on 08/19/2018 |

Betty Catherine Kirkpatrick, age 66 of Glasgow, KY formerly of Burkesville, KY passed away on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at Signature Healthcare of Glasgow. Betty was born on December 27, 1951 in Cumberland County, KY to the late Roy Luster Kirkpatrick and Mary Owsley Kirkpatrick. Betty grew up in Cumberland County, KY where she attended school and graduated from Cumberland County High School and later attended Lindsey Wilson College. Betty worked at numerous jobs but her calling and passion was caring for others, both elderly and the young. Later she moved to Glasgow, KY where she became a nanny working for several people helping to raise their children from babies until school age. She loved what she did and loved all of the children she cared for. Betty was a member of Big Sandy Holiness Church under the leadership of Bishop Jose Anders. She professed her faith at a young age under the pastorship of the late Bishop George Alexander. Betty was a woman of faith and a strong believer in God. She loved to sing her favorite song, “I’ve Got a Feeling Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.” With that being her song, now “Everything is Alright” because she left this world and got her wings and went on to glory to be with her Lord. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, John W. Kirkpatrick.

Precious memories of her life will be cherished by:

Two Brothers- Rickye Kirkpatrick and his wife Mary of Burkesville, KY and Myron Kirkpatrick and his special friend Angela Glidewell of Livingston, TN

Two Sisters- Cheryl Nelson and her husband Steve of Burkesville, KY and Sylvia Hunn of Glasgow, KY

Aunts- Arvana Alexander and Edna Lue Kirk both of Burkesville, KY

Uncles- Robert Daniel Kirk of Burkesville, KY, Elzie (Bean) Kirk of Marrowbone, KY and Lawrence Kirk and wife Joyce of Glasgow, KY

and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends

Funeral Service:

Sunday, August 19, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, KY with burial in Grundy Chapel Cemetery. Family requests visitation on Saturday, August 18, 2018 from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home