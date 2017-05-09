Logo


BETTY F HARDIN

on 09/05/2017

Betty F. Hardin age 77 of Brownsville, KY departed this life on Monday at Genesis Health Care in Brownsville, Ky.   The Edmonson County native was born on July 17, 1940 to the late Jim Ashley and the late Ival Marie Vincent Browning.  She was married to the late Malcolm Hardin.

She was a seamstress and a member of the New Home General Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory one brother, Eddie Browning; one sister, Rhonda Johnson (Vernon) and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Betty F. Hardin will be held at 11AM Saturday at the Patton Funeral Home, Brownsville Chapel with interment in the New Home Cemetery.  Visitation begins at 5PM Thursday.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the New Home Cemetery Fund, c/o Stan Alexander, 426 Segal Road, Brownsville, KY 42210.

