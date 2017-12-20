Logo


Betty Gayle Shelman

on 12/20/2017 |

Betty Gayle Shelman, 72, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, formerly of Monroe County, passed away on December 19, 2017.

She was born on September 13, 1945, to Royce and Mary Katherine Bartley in Glasgow, KY.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, David Shelman; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen Hall Shelman and Nancy Shelman, of Lexington, KY; grandson, Stephen Hunter Shelman of Atlanta, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn Faye Patton and Dr. Mark Patton, of Bowling Green, KY.

Graveside service will be Saturday, December 23, 2017, 2:00 pm at Monroe County Memorial Lawn in Tompkinsville, KY.

Recent Posts

