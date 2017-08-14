on 08/14/2017 |

Betty Gibbins, 76 of Three Springs, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2017 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. She was a native of Ashland, KY, and attended Joyner’s Chapel Church. She was a homemaker and enjoyed raising children.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Betty McGinnis Porter; also a granddaughter, Carol-Ann Davis.

She is survived by her husband, Don Gibbins of Three Springs; two daughters, Hailey and Christian Gibbins of Three Springs; four sons, Pacey Gibbins of Three Springs, Kevin Gibbins of Florida, David Gibbins of Florida, Elyjah Gibbins of Florida; three granddaughters, Caroline Gibbins, Kelsie Gibbins, and Zoey Gibbins; one grandson, Porter Gibbins; one sister, Donna Wells of Ohio.

A graveside service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at the Gibbins Family Cemetery located at the Gibbins’ family farm in Three Springs. Arrangements are under the direction of Winn Funeral Home, Horse Cave, KY