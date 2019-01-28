on 01/28/2019 |

Betty Glynn Forrest, 69, of Glasgow, passed away suddenly Thursday, January 24, 2019 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. She will be deeply missed by her “Best Friend”-daughter, Lori (Robert) Steger; “Pride and Joy”-granddaughter, Mandy Steger (Frankie, Jonathan) and brother, Wayne (Kathy) Cross.

Betty chose cremation and no services. In honor of her memory, expressions of sympathy may be made to BRAWA, P.O. Box 171, Glasgow, KY 42142-0171. A F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.