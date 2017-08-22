on 08/22/2017 |

Mrs. Betty Humes Bryant, age 69, of The Waterview Community in Cumberland County, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2017, at her residence

She is survived by her daughters, Beth Crawley of Cave City, Kentucky, Becky (Michael) Ballard of Waterview, Kentucky, her siblings, Margaret (Marty) Nance of Edmonton, Kentucky, Sue (Richard) Bowman of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, Kenny (Connie) Humes of Summer Shade, Kentucky, Tammy Humes of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, Janice (Robert) Ennis of Greensburg, Kentucky, Sharon Cherry of Bowling Green, Kentucky, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Service will be conducted on Thursday August 24, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with burial in the Dutch Creek Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The Family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday August 23, 2017 at Norris-New Funeral Home until the funeral hour on Thursday. In lieu of flowers contributions appreciated to: WE CARE of Cumberland County in her memory.

Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of the funeral arrangements.