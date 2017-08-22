Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BETTY HUMES BRYANT

on 08/22/2017 |

Mrs. Betty Humes Bryant, age 69, of The Waterview Community in Cumberland County, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2017, at her residence

She is survived by her daughters, Beth Crawley of Cave City, Kentucky, Becky (Michael) Ballard of Waterview, Kentucky, her siblings, Margaret (Marty) Nance of Edmonton, Kentucky, Sue (Richard) Bowman of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, Kenny (Connie) Humes of Summer Shade, Kentucky, Tammy Humes of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, Janice (Robert) Ennis of Greensburg, Kentucky, Sharon Cherry of Bowling Green, Kentucky, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Service will be conducted on Thursday August 24, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with burial in the Dutch Creek Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The Family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday August 23, 2017 at Norris-New Funeral Home until the funeral hour on Thursday. In lieu of flowers contributions appreciated to: WE CARE of Cumberland County in her memory.

Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BETTY HUMES BRYANT”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Gina Houchens
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
75°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 08/22 60%
High 89° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 08/23 10%
High 81° / Low 58°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 08/24 10%
High 80° / Low 58°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.