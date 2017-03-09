Betty Jane Branham age 91 of Edmonton passed away at NHC Healthcare Wednesday Evening, March 8, 2017. She was born in Edmonton to the late Jessie Shaw and Rose Nance Shaw. She was a member of the Cedar Flat Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was a retired cook for the Metcalfe County Schools.

She is survived by her two daughter’s Judy (Darrell) Brown of Edmonton and June (Steve) Bennett of Columbia. Three grand-children; Casey (Josh) Harlow of Hiseville, Jacob (Amanda) Brown of Glasgow, and Carrie (Jason) Rountree of Horse Cave. Three great-grandchildren; Autumn Harlow, Kymber Rountree, and Carter Brown.

She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Branham, her twin brother James and her brother, Raymond Shaw.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00a.m. Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00p.m. and after 9:00a.m. Saturday morning.