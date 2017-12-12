Logo


Betty Jane Johnson

on 12/12/2017 |

Betty Jane Johnson, age 79, of Bonnieville, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  She was a native of Hart County, a homemaker, attended Calvary Baptist Church, enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles and loved her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Buford Bartley & Lavora Brooks Bartley; husband, Kenneth Eugene Johnson; one son, Randall Keith Johnson; one great-granddaughter, Summer Piercy; one brother, Bill Bartley and one sister, Sue Gassaway.

She is survived by three children, Michael Eugene Johnson, Lexington, Venita Nunn (Curtis), Bonnieville, Mark Simpson Johnson (Wanda), Horse Cave; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; one brother, six sisters and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 15, 2017 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Summer’s Place Cemetery, Cave City.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 12 noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. until time of service on Friday.

