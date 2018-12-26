Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BETTY JEAN ELMORE POWELL

on 12/26/2018 |

Betty Jean Elmore Powell, 85, died Monday, December 24, 2018 at her residence. She was born January 2, 1933 at her home in Bon Ayr, KY, the daughter of the late Virgil D. and Maude Kinslow Elmore. She worked at Kentucky Pants, SKF, Mallory Corp. and Van Guard. Mrs. Powell was a member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include one son, Stephen Powell (Brenda), two daughters, Yvonnie “Bonnie” (Lee Royce) Collins and Tina Woodson (Brian) all of Glasgow, KY; Four grandchildren, Stacey Headrick (Adam), Jared Anderson, Maggie Anderson and Kelly Hodge (Jacie); three great grandchildren, McKinlee Grace Anderson, Ava Lee Headrick and Kayla Audrey Ella Brooke Hodge; two step great grandchildren, Blane and Dalton. One brother, Paul D. Elmore (Bonnie) of Bowling Green, KY; One sister Francis Davis (Richard) of Nashville, TN. Her wonderful friends and caregivers, Linda Bunch, Tina Garmon, Shirley Crews, Donna Stinson and Diane Smith.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Murile “Jack” Lee Powell, Two sisters, Louise Elmore and Laverne Britt and five brothers, Jewell, Roma, Truman Harry and Bobby Elmore.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, December 29th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00pn until 8:00pm and Saturday until time for the services.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BETTY JEAN ELMORE POWELL”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

SUSAN THOMPSON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
2:04 PM CST on December 26, 2018
Expires:
6:00 AM CST on December 28, 2018
Clear
Currently
55°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Wednesday 12/26 20%
High 57° / Low 41°
Mostly Cloudy
Rain
Thursday 12/27 70%
High 58° / Low 56°
Rain
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 12/28 50%
High 59° / Low 30°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.