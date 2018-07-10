Betty Jean Estes, 85 of Munfordville passed away Friday, Oct. 5 at Norton’s Hosparus Inpatient Unit in Louisville. She was born in Munfordville on November 17, 1932 to the late Henry Gardner and Whitman Rucker Gardner. Mrs. Estes was a housewife and a member of the Munfordville Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Owen J. Estes, one brother Wayne Thomas Gardner and one sister Pauline Hoover.
Mrs. Estes is survived by four sons-Johnny Estes of Elizabethtown
Paul C. Estes of Elizabethtown
Robert P. “Bobby” Estes of Munfordville
David Estes of Munfordville
Two grandchildren-Doug Estes and Randon Redman
Four great-grandchildren-Jania, Hadley, Preston and Preslee
One brother-James Gardner of Horse Cave
Funeral services for Betty Jean Estes will be 1pm Monday, Oct. 8 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Benningfield officiating. Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-8pm and after 10am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home.
