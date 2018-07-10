Logo


Betty Jean Estes

on 10/07/2018 |

Betty Jean Estes, 85 of Munfordville passed away Friday, Oct. 5 at Norton’s Hosparus Inpatient Unit in Louisville. She was born in Munfordville on November 17, 1932 to the late Henry Gardner and Whitman Rucker Gardner. Mrs. Estes was a housewife and a member of the Munfordville Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Owen J. Estes, one brother Wayne Thomas Gardner and one sister Pauline Hoover.

Mrs. Estes is survived by four sons-Johnny Estes of Elizabethtown

Paul C. Estes of Elizabethtown

Robert P. “Bobby” Estes of Munfordville

David Estes of Munfordville

Two grandchildren-Doug Estes and Randon Redman

Four great-grandchildren-Jania, Hadley, Preston and Preslee

One brother-James Gardner of Horse Cave

Funeral services for Betty Jean Estes will be 1pm Monday, Oct. 8 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Benningfield officiating. Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-8pm and after 10am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home.

