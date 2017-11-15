Logo


Betty Jean Grimes

11/15/2017

Betty Jean Grimes, 83 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.
The Warren county resident was a daughter of the late Allison and WIllie Betty Nixon Austin, preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years Fred Grimes, Jr. and her brother, Billy Joe Lawing. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and a long time member of Penns Chapel Church of Christ.

Her survivors include her five children, Kay Fulcher, Karen Wright (Jim), Kent Grimes (Melissa Ann), Kelvin Grimes (Betty), and Katrina Carter (Darrel); 14 grandchildren, Chris Fulcher (Amy), Misty Ragan (Ron), Laurie Wright, Andy Wright (Dawn), Wesley Grimes, Alan Grimes (Melissa), Kevin Grimes (Heather), William Basham (Britany), Jannah Grimes, Dusty Grimes (Theresa), Daniel Grimes, Mandy Grimes, Cassie Faulkner (Tim), Jared Carter (Madeline); 24 great grandchildren, one sister-in-law, Juanita Lawing; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Penns Chapel Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Thursday and 9-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 ; Hospice of Southern KY. 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104, or Alzheimer’s Association 6100 Dutchmans Ln Ste 401, Louisville, KY 40205

