on 04/26/2018 |

Betty Jean Madison, age 84 of Brownsville, KY departed this life on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN. The Barren County native was born on June 24, 1933 to the late George and Elizabeth Bybee Smith. She was married to Emory E. Madison, who preceded her in death.

Betty was a homemaker and seamstress for Union Underwear. She also attended Brownsville Missionary Baptist Church

She leaves to honor her memory— one son, Keith Madison (Sue) of Brandenburg, KY; five grandchildren, Eric Madison (Gabrielle) of Woodburn, Michael Lee Meredith (Jamie) of Oakland, Elizabeth Cain (Mark) of Flaherty, Justin Meredith (Donetta) of Brownsville and Ethan Madison of Brandenburg; two great grandchildren, Eli Meredith and Emorie James Meredith; two brothers, Bill Smith of Smiths Grove and Jim Smith of Nashville, TN; two sisters, Pat James of Bowling Green and Wanda Herald of Smiths Grove; one son-in-law, Jerry Meredith of Brownsville and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Peggy Sue Meredith; one brother, Earl Smith and two sisters, Fran Madison and Phyllis Helton.

Interment will be in Rocky Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Rocky Hill Cemetery, c/o Donna Short, 18966 Louisville Road, Park City, KY 42160.

VISITATION

2 – 8 pm, Friday, April 27, 2018

9 am – 1 pm, Saturday, April 28, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Saturday, April 28, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel