Betty Jo Piper Brooks age 60, of Scottsville, passed away Thursday August 24, 2017, in Scottsville, KY.

She was born June 22, 1957 in Allen County, KY to the late Carline Piper and Evelyn Dalton Piper.

She is survived by three daughters Michelle Johnson, Wendy Emberton, and Brittney Brooks all of Scottsville, KY.

Four brothers Larry, Donnie, Bud, and Wayne Piper all of Scottsville, KY

Three sisters Susie Williams of Tipton, IN, Barbara Scott and Kathy Stephens both of Scottsville, KY.

Seven grandchildren Taylor and Jacob Johnson, Bradley Emberton, Dalton Brooks, Addie and Gracie Gregory and Peyton Mansfield all of Scottsville, KY and two great grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by one brother Jimmy Piper.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday August 28, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY with cremation to follow.

Visitation will be 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM Sunday, August 27, 2017, after 7:30 AM Monday, August 28, 2017 until time of service at the Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations for funeral expenses and can be made at the funeral home.